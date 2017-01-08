Peterborough, meanwhile, have drawn each of their last three League One fixtures, which has left the club in eighth position in the third tier of English football.

The Blues, however, are still five points clear at the top of the Premier League table ahead of their next league fixture away to the champions Leicester City on January 14.

2.52pm PREDICTION! I am finding it difficult to predict anything other than a home win. Chelsea might well need to be patient against a Peterborough side that is almost at full strength, but the hosts have more than enough quality to advance comfortably into the next round. Chelsea to win 3-0 here.

2.48pm The away supporters have travelled in their numbers this afternoon... 🔵 @theposhofficial Have Landed In London. 🗣 It's POSH We Are And POSH We Feel, UNITED We All Stand! #pufc pic.twitter.com/7L6RAWvUzs — It's POSH We Are 🗣 (@THEPOSH1934) January 8, 2017

2.45pm Peterborough have actually already lost to Premier League opposition during the 2016-17 campaign, however, after suffering a 3-1 defeat at home to Swansea City in the League Cup back in August. Posh did reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup during the 1964-65 season though and a cup run would certainly be welcomed by the League One club's chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

2.42pm Only four teams have lost fewer League One matches than Peterborough (6) this season and they have won five of their 11 league fixtures on their travels. There is no question that the league is the club's main focus this season, but having the chance to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge is not something that happens too often. Kickoff is now just around 20 minutes away this afternoon.

2.38pm As for Peterborough, the League One side will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw at Scunthorpe United on Monday. Posh are actually unbeaten in the league since November 22 and that positive run of form has seen them occupy ninth position in the table – just two points off the playoff places with a game in hand as they look to secure a return to the Championship. © Getty Images

2.35pm While Chelsea are the overwhelming favourites for this match, their supporters will remember a 4-2 home defeat to Bradford City back in the FA Cup in 2015. Conte has made sweeping changes to his selection this afternoon and the fact that the club have had no European football this season means that a number of their first-team squad have had limited minutes on the field.

2.32pm In terms of what is ahead for the Blues, they will attempt to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they visit the champions Leicester City next weekend, before hosting Hull City and travelling to Liverpool before the end of the month. February then starts with a home game against Arsenal as Conte's side prepare to enter a very important run of matches in the Premier League.

2.28pm A disastrous Premier League title defence saw Chelsea finish 10th last season and as a result, there is no European football at Stamford Bridge this term. That has certainly helped their league form, however, and they will be targeting a run in the FA Cup as Conte looks to give some of his squad members valuable minutes on the field. Indeed, the Italian has made nine changes to his normal XI here. © SilverHub

2.25pm Chelsea's winning run came to an end on Wednesday night, however, as they lost 2-0 at Tottenham. Conte's side are still five points clear of second-place Liverpool in the league, but Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United are also chasing down the leaders and it is shaping up to be a sensational battle between the current top six in the second half of the campaign.

2.22pm There is no question that it has been a spectacular start to life at Chelsea for head coach Antonio Conte, who took control before the start of the season after leaving his post with Italy following Euro 2016. The team wobbled in the early weeks, but 13 straight Premier League wins between October 1 and December 31 saw the London club open up a very healthy lead at the top of the table.

2.19pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this cold afternoon in London. I shall speak about the away side a little bit later, but let's start with Chelsea, who are indeed seven-time winners of the FA Cup. They have actually lifted this particular trophy in four of the last nine years – the last of which arrived at the end of the 2011-12 season. © SilverHub

2.16pm As for Peterborough, head coach Grant McCann has made just three changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Scunthorpe United in the league last weekend. It is the same back five, but there is one change in midfield as Leo Da Silva Lopes replaces Martin Samuelsen. The front two have also been changed as Tom Nichols and Lee Angol are selected over Junior Morias and Paul Taylor.

2.13pm Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has made nine changes to the team that started Wednesday's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur, with only Gary Cahill and Pedro keeping their spots. Kurt Zouma comes in for his first start of the season following a long lay-off, while John Terry also returns to captain the team. Elsewhere, Nathaniel Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are given midfield spots, while Michy Batshuayi is given a rare chance to impress in the absence of Diego Costa.

2.10pm TEAMS! CHELSEA: Begovic; Zouma, Terry, Cahill, Ivanovic; Fabregas, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek; Pedro, Batshuayi, Willian POSH: McGee; Smith, Bostwick, Tafazolli, Hughes; Edwards, Forrester, Nichols, Maddison; Angol, Lopes

2.07pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Stamford Bridge. Sweeping changes were expected from both managers, so who has made the two XIs? © SilverHub

2.04pm Somewhat surprisingly, this afternoon's fixture will be just the third time that Chelsea and Peterborough have met in a competitive game. Their first match-up came back in 1965, when Chelsea recorded a 5-1 victory in this competition. Meanwhile, the Blues also ran out 5-0 winners when they hosted Peterborough in the third round of the FA Cup in January 2001.