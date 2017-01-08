Antonio Conte hails the strength in depth of his Chelsea squad following the 4-1 win over Peterborough United, while also praising the performance of Kurt Zouma.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has declared himself pleased with Kurt Zouma's performance on his return to the starting lineup following a long-term injury layoff.

The France international was back in the Blues' fold for the 4-1 FA Cup win over Peterborough United on Sunday afternoon, playing the full 90 minutes after teammate John Terry saw red.

Conte made nine changes to his lineup but still saw Chelsea return to winning ways, with the Italian delighted to see some of his fringe players - goalscorer Michy Batshuayi among them - impress at Stamford Bridge.

"I am pleased - when you change nine players it is never easy to play a good game and to be a team," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "Today we showed we were a team. I'm pleased for those who have played less as they have showed me good form.

Asked about Zouma's return, Conte added: "I am very happy. It is a first game after a really bad injury and he is fully recovered. He played good. We know he can improve a lot."

Conte also revealed after the third-round win that he would consider appealing Terry's red card, awarded to him when bringing down Lee Angol as the last man.