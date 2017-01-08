Chelsea recall defender Nathan Ake early from his season-long loan at Bournemouth with immediate effect.

Bournemouth have confirmed that on-loan defender Nathan Ake is now back at parent club Chelsea.

The 21-year-old Dutchman joined the Cherries on loan last June, and has scored three times in 12 games for them this season.

Blues manager Antonio Conte had already hinted he was considering recalling the former Feyenoord man to boost his defensive options for the rest of the campaign.

A statement on the Bournemouth website read: "Ake has started the last eight games he has been eligible for but Chelsea have activated an option to recall him during the opening weeks of January, and the 21-year-old will return to Stamford Bridge immediately.

"AFC Bournemouth would like to thank Nathan for his efforts over the past seven months and wish him well for the future."

Ake did not feature in Bournemouth's FA Cup third round defeat at Millwall on Saturday, which means that he will not be cup tied for Chelsea's fixtures in the competition.