Jan 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
PeterboroughPeterborough United

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte ready to turn to Kurt Zouma

Kurt Zouma of Chelsea in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Antonio Conte does not intend to sign a new central defender during the January transfer window as he can now call upon Kurt Zouma following his long-term layoff.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has declared that he is not in the market for a new central defender this month as he can rely upon long-term injury victim Kurt Zouma at the back.

The Blues saw their 13-game winning streak in the Premier League come to an end at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in midweek - a run largely built on their solid defensive foundations.

Ten clean sheets were recorded during their perfect run and just four goals shipped overall, but Conte has revealed that he will turn to Zouma - back in the squad after nearly a year out injured - in his likely three-man backline for the visit of Peterborough United in the FA Cup.

"In January it is always difficult to buy great players because the other teams don't want to sell. To buy only to buy, I don't like. But I don't think we need another central defender, no," he told reporters.

"Zouma will start, he is ready to start. He deserves to start. It's a good opportunity to show me he is in good form and to give me another opportunity when I go to choose the starting XI."

Conte also suggested that Michy Batshuayi, used sparingly for the Blues this season, will start the third-round clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
