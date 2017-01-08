Jan 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio El Madrigal
Villarreal
vs.
Barcelona

Ivan Rakitic overlooked for Barcelona squad selection

Ivan Rakitic in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Questions remain over Ivan Rakitic's future at Barcelona after he was left out of their squad to face Villarreal at El Madrigal.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 17:33 UK

Ivan Rakitic has been omitted from Barcelona's matchday squad for Sunday evening's trip to face Villarreal in La Liga.

The Croatia international has been in-and-out of the team in recent weeks, having previously featured heavily under boss Luis Enrique upon joining from Sevilla in 2014.

Rakitic, who missed three games in a row for Barca after their El Clasico draw with Real Madrid in early December, will now play no part against Villarreal at El Madrigal.

Enrique will also be without Aleix Vidal and Jeremy Mathieu for tonight's match, as the Catalan giants attempt to recover from their Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Bilbao in midweek - a match Rakitic lasted 70 minutes in before being hauled off.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Pochettino tipped for Barcelona job
>
View our homepages for Ivan Rakitic, Luis Enrique, Jeremy Mathieu, Aleix Vidal, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino tipped to replace Luis Enrique at Barcelona
 Ivan Rakitic in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Ivan Rakitic overlooked for Barcelona squad selection
 Athletic Bilbao's forward Aritz Aduriz celebrates a goal during the Spanish league football match Athletic Club Bilbao vs Sevilla FC at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on November 2, 2014
Result: Nine-man Athletic Bilbao hold on against Barcelona for first-leg advantage
Team News: Enrique opts for strong Barca XILive Commentary: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Barcelona - as it happenedKoeman: Barcelona links "not important"Luis Enrique sends out 'MSN' messageReport: Barca reignite Sanchez interest
Agent: 'Weigl not offered to Madrid, Barca'Barcelona 'make contact with Ronald Koeman'Neymar wants to represent FlamengoArda Turan plays down China reportsReport: Salzburg's Upamecano in demand
> Barcelona Homepage
More Villarreal News
Ivan Rakitic in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Ivan Rakitic overlooked for Barcelona squad selection
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa del Rey last 16
 Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Barcelona, Atletico Madrid 'monitor Roberto Soriano'
Result: Atletico slip to sixth with Villarreal defeatCedric Bakambu: 'I rejected PSG move'Report: Marcelino wants England moveVillarreal sign Indian forward KuruniyanEL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect records
Result: Villarreal earn a point at the BernabeuTeam News: Ronaldo, Bale return to Real Madrid XILive Commentary: Real Madrid 1-1 Villarreal - as it happenedResult: Monaco qualify for CL group stageVillarreal 'turn to Pellegrini after Marcelino exit'
> Villarreal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid16124045143140
2Sevilla17113336211536
3Barcelona16104241162534
4Atletico MadridAtletico1794431141731
5Villarreal1685325111429
6Real Sociedad179262825329
7Athletic Bilbao178362219327
8Las PalmasLas Palmas176652724324
9Celta Vigo177372631-524
10EibarEibar176562222023
11Espanyol175842123-223
12AlavesAlaves175751517-222
13Malaga175662527-221
14Real Betis176382029-921
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo174582328-517
16Leganes174491329-1616
17Valencia153392129-812
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1733111734-1712
19Granada1716101438-249
20Osasuna1614111334-217
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand