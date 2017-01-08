Questions remain over Ivan Rakitic's future at Barcelona after he was left out of their squad to face Villarreal at El Madrigal.

The Croatia international has been in-and-out of the team in recent weeks, having previously featured heavily under boss Luis Enrique upon joining from Sevilla in 2014.

Rakitic, who missed three games in a row for Barca after their El Clasico draw with Real Madrid in early December, will now play no part against Villarreal at El Madrigal.

Enrique will also be without Aleix Vidal and Jeremy Mathieu for tonight's match, as the Catalan giants attempt to recover from their Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Bilbao in midweek - a match Rakitic lasted 70 minutes in before being hauled off.