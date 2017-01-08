Chelsea make nine changes to their starting XI ahead of their FA Cup third-round clash against Peterborough United at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has made nine changes to his starting XI ahead of their FA Cup third-round clash against Peterborough United at Stamford Bridge.

Only Gary Cahill and Pedro, who lined up from the start in the Blues' 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, are included from the off against their League One opponents.

Michy Batshuayi and Kurt Zouma start this afternoon, with the latter returning after 11 months out with a knee injury sustained against Manchester United in February.

Elsewhere, John Terry also starts alongside the Frenchman, as does Branislav Ivanovic, while youngsters Nathaniel Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also feature in the starting XI.

Posh boss Grant McCann, meanwhile makes three changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Scunthorpe United last time out.

Lee Angol comes into the midfield with Martin Samuelsen dropping to the bench, while Leo Da Silva Lopes and Tom Nichols start up front in place of Paul Taylor and Junior Morais.

Chelsea: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Cahill, Ivanovic, Fabregas, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Pedro, Batshuayi, Willian

Subs: Eduardo, Azpilicueta, Aina, Kante, Moses, Hazard, Costa

Peterborough United: McGee, Smith, Hughes, Bostwick, Tafazolli, Edwards, Forrester, Angol, Maddison, Lopes, Nichols

Subs: Tyler, Taylor, Ball, Inman, Chettle, Binnom-Williams, Samuelsen

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge with Sports Mole's live text commentary.