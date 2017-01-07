Jan 7, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
4-0
Reading
Rooney (7'), Martial (15'), Rashford (75', 79')
Young (54')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Wayne Rooney unhappy with media coverage following 'shirt snub'

Wayne Rooney criticises the priorities of one leading national newspaper after his supposed 'shirt snub' following the meeting with Reading made headlines.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 17:23 UK

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has hit out at media coverage of his supposed 'shirt snub' after Saturday's 4-0 win over Reading at Old Trafford.

Royals defender George Evans was offered Rooney's shirt at the end of the match, which he initially appeared to turn down as he instead made his way across to the travelling fans.

Evans later revealed that he instead told the England international he would wait to receive the gift in the tunnel area, however, with Rooney unhappy with the angle taken by the Daily Mail - among others - on the day that he equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's 249 goals for the club.

Alongside an image of him and Evans, the former Everton ace said: "I find it amazing that I equal sir Bobby Charltons record and this is a headline in the mail."


Rooney was hailed by manager Jose Mourinho after the match for his "amazing" achievement in reaching the milestone scoring figure.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Mourinho hails "amazing" Wayne Rooney
