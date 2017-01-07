Wayne Rooney criticises the priorities of one leading national newspaper after his supposed 'shirt snub' following the meeting with Reading made headlines.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has hit out at media coverage of his supposed 'shirt snub' after Saturday's 4-0 win over Reading at Old Trafford.

Royals defender George Evans was offered Rooney's shirt at the end of the match, which he initially appeared to turn down as he instead made his way across to the travelling fans.

Evans later revealed that he instead told the England international he would wait to receive the gift in the tunnel area, however, with Rooney unhappy with the angle taken by the Daily Mail - among others - on the day that he equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's 249 goals for the club.

Alongside an image of him and Evans, the former Everton ace said: "I find it amazing that I equal sir Bobby Charltons record and this is a headline in the mail."

I find it amazing that I equal sir Bobby Charltons record and this is a headline in the mail. pic.twitter.com/MXCs1HFooT — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) January 8, 2017

Rooney was hailed by manager Jose Mourinho after the match for his "amazing" achievement in reaching the milestone scoring figure.