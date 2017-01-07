Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praises Wayne Rooney after the striker equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time goalscoring record for the club.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on Wayne Rooney after the forward drew level with Sir Bobby Charlton as the club's record goalscorer in all competitions.

Rooney notched his 249th goal in United colours to set Jose Mourinho's side on their way to a 4-0 win over Reading in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon.

Mourinho is now backing the 31-year-old to take the outright lead in the scoring stakes and insists that the whole team is looking to help him achieve that feat.

"A more special day will arrive. It was great but I want one more goal! He is an amazing guy in the group and we all want him to do that. To have Wayne as the top scorer in a club like this is magnificent for him," he told BT Sport.

"We play well, but not better than in some matches in which we did not win. Everything is built on some not so good result. It was a very important for the creation of empathy and a strong group. I am happy because it was a professional job from minute one.

"We knew Reading that could create difficulties especially if you allow them to settle in the game. It is also good for me to see some of the players that are not starting in many games - they are good physically and I can count on them for the rest of the season."

United will now turn their attention to an EFL Cup semi-final with Hull City on Tuesday before hosting Liverpool in the Premier League next weekend.