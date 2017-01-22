Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois believes that reports linking Diego Costa with the Stamford Bridge exit have an ulterior motive.

Thibaut Courtois has suggested that recent rumours surrounding Diego Costa's future are being used to "destabilise" Chelsea's bid for the Premier League title.

The Blues were rocked last week when news emerged of a supposed training-ground bust-up between the Spain international and a member of the club's backroom staff.

Costa has reportedly grown unhappy at Stamford Bridge following links to the Chinese Super League, where he would likely become the world's highest-paid player, but boss Antonio Conte has already insisted there there is little truth to the recent reports.

Courtois has now echoed his manager's thoughts, telling Sky Sports News: "He has trained very well this week. Obviously it was not a nice rumour that went around that he had a fight or anything. He had an injury and couldn't train and obviously if you are not 100 per cent fit and you feel you cannot play it's logic that you don't train with the team.

"This week he could train again and he trained very well, so he might play on Sunday. He looks very committed, we cannot doubt that about Diego. You can see that in all games he plays.

"Nobody in this team doubted it, so when the day before the game against Leicester that came out it was a bit of a surprise to the players but it didn't affect us in any way because we know what's the truth. The rest is maybe just trying to destabilise Chelsea, but we don't let it."

Costa is said to be valued at £130m by Chelsea, who are understood to be hopeful of keeping their star striker in place until at least the end of the campaign.