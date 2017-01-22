Chelsea reportedly place a price tag of £130m on striker Diego Costa amid interest from the Chinese Super League.

Chelsea have reportedly set Diego Costa's asking price at £130m and are prepared to listen to offers for the striker.

The 28-year-old has hit the headlines over the last fortnight as it emerged that he had become embroiled in a training ground row with one of manager Antonio Conte's backroom staff.

The Spain international is believed to be keen on a big-money move to the Chinese Super League, having already seen Blues teammate Oscar switch to Shanghai SIPG earlier this month with earnings of £21m a year after tax.

According to The Sunday Times, Chelsea believe that they could extract a world-record fee from the CSL for Costa before the year is out and "have asked agents to find a Chinese club willing to pay £130m or more for him".

After being axed for the Premier League leaders' trip to Leicester City last weekend, allegedly due to a "back injury", Conte has confirmed that Costa is available for Hull City's visit to Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Costa, who joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid in a £32m deal in 2014, still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his current £150,000-a-week contract.