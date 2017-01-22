Diego Costa available to face Hull City

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte confirms that Diego Costa is available to face Hull City having overcome a back injury.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that Diego Costa is available for Sunday's Premier League clash with Hull City at Stamford Bridge.

Costa, who currently tops the Premier League's scoring charts alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez, missed last weekend's win over Leicester City following reports of a training ground row with Conte and members of Chelsea's coaching staff.

Chelsea insisted that his absence was due to a back injury rather than reports that he had been unsettled by an offer from the Chinese Super League, though, and Conte has revealed that Costa has now recovered from the injury and is available for selection.

"I heard a lot of speculation about Diego, but the most important thing is that he has trained with us and he is available," he told reporters.

"The player wants to stay at Chelsea, he is very happy to play with us. I don't see any problem. It's my task to pick the best players game by game. If someone stays out it's not for punishment. It's a difficult decision.

"Diego is a good player and a good person and now he is only focused on Chelsea and playing for us."

Should Costa return against the Tigers then it will be his 100th appearance for Chelsea.