Jan 22, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Hull City

Diego Costa available to face Hull City

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte confirms that Diego Costa is available to face Hull City having overcome a back injury.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 13:43 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that Diego Costa is available for Sunday's Premier League clash with Hull City at Stamford Bridge.

Costa, who currently tops the Premier League's scoring charts alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez, missed last weekend's win over Leicester City following reports of a training ground row with Conte and members of Chelsea's coaching staff.

Chelsea insisted that his absence was due to a back injury rather than reports that he had been unsettled by an offer from the Chinese Super League, though, and Conte has revealed that Costa has now recovered from the injury and is available for selection.

"I heard a lot of speculation about Diego, but the most important thing is that he has trained with us and he is available," he told reporters.

"The player wants to stay at Chelsea, he is very happy to play with us. I don't see any problem. It's my task to pick the best players game by game. If someone stays out it's not for punishment. It's a difficult decision.

"Diego is a good player and a good person and now he is only focused on Chelsea and playing for us."

Should Costa return against the Tigers then it will be his 100th appearance for Chelsea.

Thibaut Courtois shows off his impressive nasal side profile on December 14, 2015
Read Next:
Courtois 'planning Real Madrid move'
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Diego Costa, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Diego Costa available to face Hull City
 Thibaut Courtois shows off his impressive nasal side profile on December 14, 2015
Thibaut Courtois 'planning Real Madrid move'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Diego Costa 'escapes Chelsea punishment for training-ground row'
Chelsea 'want £12m for Asmir Begovic'Chelsea to trigger Carrasco clause?Bamford: "My dream was to play for Chelsea"Chelsea defender suffers serious knee injuryKaranka: 'Traore must keep focus'
Bilic confirms Antonio contract talksMan United replace Real Madrid in rich listReport: Antonio close to new West Ham dealBoro sign Chelsea striker BamfordChelsea to revive Lukaku pursuit?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Hull City News
Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Diego Costa available to face Hull City
 Jake Livermore for Hull on January 18, 2015
Jake Livermore completes West Bromwich Albion move
 Norway's Omar Elabdellaoui in action against England during their UEFA Under-21 Championship match on September 10, 2012
Hull City sign defender Omar Elabdelluoui on loan
Hull close to deal for Olympiacos defender?Hull 'accept West Brom bid for Livermore'Allan McGregor joins Cardiff on loanBurnley turn attentions to Hull winger?Hull reject third Hammers bid for Snodgrass?
Allan McGregor set for Cardiff loan moveHull 'want £15m for Jake Livermore'Hull 'enquire about Emmanuel Emenike'Hull drop first-team coach Tony PennockWest Brom 'make £10m Livermore bid'
> Hull City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version