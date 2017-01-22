Jan 22, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Hull City

Antonio Conte warns against Chelsea complacency

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte warns his side that they will face a difficult test when they host struggling Hull City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 16:11 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has warned his side to expect a difficult test when they welcome Hull City to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea currently lead the Premier League table by seven points courtesy of a run of 14 wins from their last 15 games, while Hull sit in the relegation zone having won just four matches all season.

However, the Tigers have won two of their three outings under new boss Marco Silva, and Conte is wary of any complacency creeping into his side.

"Our challenge on Sunday is to keep the right concentration, and to think this type of game is very important for the table," he told reporters.

"If you think this type of game is easy you make a great mistake, and you can pay for it at the end of the season. Hull are a good team. They have changed the coach and usually you have a great reaction from the players."

Conte also confirmed that Diego Costa is available for the match having overcome a back injury.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Read Next:
Diego Costa available to face Hull City
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Marco Silva, Diego Costa, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Antonio Conte warns against Chelsea complacency
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Diego Costa available to face Hull City
 Thibaut Courtois shows off his impressive nasal side profile on December 14, 2015
Thibaut Courtois 'planning Real Madrid move'
Conte confirms bid for Asmir BegovicChelsea 'want £12m for Asmir Begovic'Chelsea to trigger Carrasco clause?Bamford: "My dream was to play for Chelsea"Chelsea defender suffers serious knee injury
Karanka: 'Traore must keep focus'Bilic confirms Antonio contract talksMan United replace Real Madrid in rich listReport: Antonio close to new West Ham dealDiego Costa 'escapes Chelsea punishment'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Hull City News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Antonio Conte warns against Chelsea complacency
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Diego Costa available to face Hull City
 Jake Livermore for Hull on January 18, 2015
Jake Livermore completes West Bromwich Albion move
Hull sign defender Elabdelluoui on loanHull close to deal for Olympiacos defender?Hull 'accept West Brom bid for Livermore'Allan McGregor joins Cardiff on loanBurnley turn attentions to Hull winger?
Hull reject third Hammers bid for Snodgrass?Allan McGregor set for Cardiff loan moveHull 'want £15m for Jake Livermore'Hull 'enquire about Emmanuel Emenike'Hull drop first-team coach Tony Pennock
> Hull City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand