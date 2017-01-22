Chelsea manager Antonio Conte warns his side that they will face a difficult test when they host struggling Hull City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has warned his side to expect a difficult test when they welcome Hull City to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea currently lead the Premier League table by seven points courtesy of a run of 14 wins from their last 15 games, while Hull sit in the relegation zone having won just four matches all season.

However, the Tigers have won two of their three outings under new boss Marco Silva, and Conte is wary of any complacency creeping into his side.

"Our challenge on Sunday is to keep the right concentration, and to think this type of game is very important for the table," he told reporters.

"If you think this type of game is easy you make a great mistake, and you can pay for it at the end of the season. Hull are a good team. They have changed the coach and usually you have a great reaction from the players."

Conte also confirmed that Diego Costa is available for the match having overcome a back injury.