Antonio Conte confirms Chelsea have received bid for Asmir Begovic

Asmir Begovic of Chelsea gives instructions during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte confirms that the club are considering an offer for goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, who has been linked with a move to Bournemouth.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 14:01 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that the club are considering a bid for goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

The 29-year-old is firmly behind Thibaut Courtois in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and has been limited to appearances in cup competitions so far this season.

Bournemouth are understood to be interested in the former Stoke City shot-stopper, with Chelsea reportedly setting a £12m asking price.

"Asmir is an important player for me, on and off the pitch. He knows this. There is this offer. The club and I are evaluating this offer," Conte told reporters.

West Ham United and Stoke have also been credited with an interest in the keeper.

Chelsea 'want £12m for Asmir Begovic'
