Chelsea 'want £12m for Asmir Begovic'

Chelsea have reportedly put a price tag of £12m on Bournemouth target Asmir Begovic.

The 29-year-old keeper has failed to make a single Premier League appearance for Antonio Conte's side this term and has instead been used in domestic cup competitions.

That has led to speculation that he could leave Stamford Bridge in the near future, with West Ham United and his former side Stoke City thought to be among the clubs interested.

According to The Mirror, Bournemouth have now entered the race for Begovic as they look for a replacement for 36-year-old stopper Artur Boruc.

The newspaper claims that the Cherries have already had an offer of £10m turned down as the Blues hold out for a figure of £12m.

Begovic moved to Stamford Bridge from Stoke in 2015 in an £8m deal but has been restricted to just 17 Premier League appearances behind number-one choice Thibaut Courtois.