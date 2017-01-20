New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea 'want £12m for Asmir Begovic'

Asmir Begovic of Chelsea gives instructions during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Chelsea reportedly demand £12m from Bournemouth for goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.
Friday, January 20, 2017

Chelsea have reportedly put a price tag of £12m on Bournemouth target Asmir Begovic.

The 29-year-old keeper has failed to make a single Premier League appearance for Antonio Conte's side this term and has instead been used in domestic cup competitions.

That has led to speculation that he could leave Stamford Bridge in the near future, with West Ham United and his former side Stoke City thought to be among the clubs interested.

According to The Mirror, Bournemouth have now entered the race for Begovic as they look for a replacement for 36-year-old stopper Artur Boruc.

The newspaper claims that the Cherries have already had an offer of £10m turned down as the Blues hold out for a figure of £12m.

Begovic moved to Stamford Bridge from Stoke in 2015 in an £8m deal but has been restricted to just 17 Premier League appearances behind number-one choice Thibaut Courtois.

TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version