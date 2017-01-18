Chelsea striker Diego Costa is said to have avoided any sort of punishment for his bust-up with a member of the club's backroom staff, contrary to earlier reports.

Diego Costa has avoided any punishment from Chelsea for his training-ground dispute with a member of the club's backroom staff, according to a report.

The 28-year-old trained alone earlier this week after being left out for the 3-0 win over Leicester City, which manager Antonio Conte officially put down to a back injury.

Costa, who is reportedly keen on a big-money move to the Chinese Super League, was integrated back into the Blues' squad on Tuesday after sorting out his differences with fitness coach Julio Tous.

It is claimed by Sky Sports News that Costa, contrary to earlier reports, did not have to pay a fine for the behind-the-scenes falling out, despite Conte warning the Premier League's joint-top scorer than he faced a hefty punishment for his actions.

A club source is quoted as saying: "We don't fine players when they injure their backs."

Costa is now expected to remain at Stamford Bridge until at least the end of the campaign, at which point Chelsea will decide whether to cash in or persuade him to stay with a new deal.