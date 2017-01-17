Claudio Ranieri backs Chelsea to win Premier League title

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri kisses the Premier League trophy on May 8, 2016
© Getty Images
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri reveals that he is supporting former club Chelsea and compatriot Antonio Conte in the Premier League title race this season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 19:21 UK

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has revealed that he is backing former club Chelsea to win the Premier League title this season.

The Foxes are the current champions of England following their remarkable 2015-16 campaign but are not in the running to retain their crown this term, with Chelsea the favourites to succeed them.

The London outfit have moved seven points clear at the top of the table under Antonio Conte, and Ranieri is hopeful that his compatriot will mark his debut season in English football with the top prize.

"As a former Chelsea coach and as an Italian supporter, I hope that Conte can achieve the goal. He has shown that the Italian school of coaches is valid more than ever," he told reporters.

Ranieri saw his Leicester side beaten 3-0 by Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Read Next:
Courtois: 'Pressure is on title rivals'
>
View our homepages for Claudio Ranieri, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri kisses the Premier League trophy on May 8, 2016
Claudio Ranieri backs Chelsea to win Premier League title
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Diego Costa move to China 'scuppered by rule change'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Chelsea on February 27, 2016
Chinese side claims Diego Costa agreement
Flamengo keen on Chelsea wideman?Chelsea considering bid for Boro winger?Diego Costa returns to Chelsea trainingLucas Piazon extends Fulham stayBarcelona, Atletico eyeing Costa swoop?
Conte 'will not hold Costa peace talks'Courtois: 'Pressure is on title rivals'Chelsea 'to assess Costa on Tuesday'Chelsea to bid for Alvaro Morata?Wenger amazed by tight Premier League
> Chelsea Homepage
More Leicester City News
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri kisses the Premier League trophy on May 8, 2016
Claudio Ranieri backs Chelsea to win Premier League title
 Shinji Okazaki in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Leicester City attacker Shinji Okazaki targeted by Schalke 04?
 Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Leicester City forward Leonardo Ulloa to hand in transfer request?
Leicester reject Malaga bid for HernandezHasselbaink: 'Costa vital to Chelsea'Claudio Ranieri: 'Leicester played well'Result: Chelsea make light work of LeicesterTeam News: Eden Hazard leads Chelsea attack
Live Commentary: Leicester 0-3 Chelsea - as it happenedLeicester closing in on Boro midfielder?FA reveals televised FA Cup fixturesPalace complete deal for Jeffrey SchluppClaudio Ranieri: 'Chelsea can be caught'
> Leicester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand