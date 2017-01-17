Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri reveals that he is supporting former club Chelsea and compatriot Antonio Conte in the Premier League title race this season.

The Foxes are the current champions of England following their remarkable 2015-16 campaign but are not in the running to retain their crown this term, with Chelsea the favourites to succeed them.

The London outfit have moved seven points clear at the top of the table under Antonio Conte, and Ranieri is hopeful that his compatriot will mark his debut season in English football with the top prize.

"As a former Chelsea coach and as an Italian supporter, I hope that Conte can achieve the goal. He has shown that the Italian school of coaches is valid more than ever," he told reporters.

Ranieri saw his Leicester side beaten 3-0 by Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.