Chelsea to move for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku if Diego Costa leaves?

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea are reportedly considering a summer switch for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku in the event that Diego Costa leaves.
Staff Reporter
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Chelsea are reportedly planning to swoop for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku if they struggle to keep hold of Diego Costa at the end of the season.

The West London outfit may be forced into looking elsewhere if Costa succumbs to the lure of the Chinese Super League.

The Spain international was dropped by manager Antonio Conte last weekend and trained alone earlier this week following a bust-up with the Italian.

It is believed that Costa has been offered £570,000-a-week wages from Tianjin Quanjian, whose owner Shu Yuhui recently revealed that Chelsea have refused to discuss a move until the summer.

According to The Mirror, in the event that Costa leaves, the Blues will consider swooping for Lukaku, who spent three years at Stamford Bridge before joining Everton.

Chelsea were linked with the Belgium international last summer, but he remained at Everton, where he has scored 13 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions this season.

Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
