New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chinese side claims Diego Costa agreement

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Chelsea on February 27, 2016
© Getty Images
Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian claim to have reached an "economic agreement" with Chelsea's Diego Costa.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 09:18 UK

Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian has claimed that it has reached an "economic agreement" with wantaway Chelsea striker Diego Costa.

The 28-year-old has reportedly fallen out with manager Antonio Conte amid speculation that he is attempting to force through a move away from the Premier League leaders this month.

Tianjin Quanjian are thought to have offered Costa wages of £570,000 a week in order to join the likes of Carlos Tevez and former teammate Oscar in the Far East, although Chelsea are believed to be unwilling to sell their top scorer this month as they go in hunt of the title.

Shu Yuhui, owner of the newly-promoted CSL side, admitted that he has been holding talks with agent Jorge Mendes about signing both Costa and Paris Saint-Germain frontman Edinson Cavani.

"I made an appointment with Mendes and he came to my hometown to visit me. At that time, we were interested in signing Costa," he said.

"PSG told us Cavani would only be allowed to leave in June, even though the player himself was willing to join us.

"The same can be said for Costa because Chelsea would only let him leave in June. However, the new season of CSL will almost reach the halfway stage in June, we can't wait so long.

"We have managed to find an economic agreement with the entourage of Diego Costa but Chelsea has stated that no one will be sold before June".

Costa has been with the Blues since 2014 and has racked up 46 goals in 73 Premier League appearances.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Barcelona, Atletico eyeing Costa swoop?
>
View our homepages for Diego Costa, Antonio Conte, Oscar, Carlos Tevez, Shu Yuhui, Jorge Mendes, Edinson Cavani, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Chelsea on February 27, 2016
Chinese side claims Diego Costa agreement
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Antonio Conte 'will not hold peace talks with Diego Costa'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Barcelona, Atletico Madrid 'monitoring Diego Costa situation'
Courtois: 'Pressure is on title rivals'Chelsea 'to assess Costa on Tuesday'Chelsea to bid for Alvaro Morata?Wenger amazed by tight Premier LeagueCourtois: 'Chelsea can easily replace Costa'
Monaco reject £45m bid for Radamel Falcao?Bamford 'undergoing Middlesbrough medical'Antonio Conte: "Money is not everything"Pochettino takes swipe at title rivals ChelseaChelsea to make £75m move for Muller?
> Chelsea Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version