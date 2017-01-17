Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian claim to have reached an "economic agreement" with Chelsea's Diego Costa.

The 28-year-old has reportedly fallen out with manager Antonio Conte amid speculation that he is attempting to force through a move away from the Premier League leaders this month.

Tianjin Quanjian are thought to have offered Costa wages of £570,000 a week in order to join the likes of Carlos Tevez and former teammate Oscar in the Far East, although Chelsea are believed to be unwilling to sell their top scorer this month as they go in hunt of the title.

Shu Yuhui, owner of the newly-promoted CSL side, admitted that he has been holding talks with agent Jorge Mendes about signing both Costa and Paris Saint-Germain frontman Edinson Cavani.

"I made an appointment with Mendes and he came to my hometown to visit me. At that time, we were interested in signing Costa," he said.

"PSG told us Cavani would only be allowed to leave in June, even though the player himself was willing to join us.

"The same can be said for Costa because Chelsea would only let him leave in June. However, the new season of CSL will almost reach the halfway stage in June, we can't wait so long.

"We have managed to find an economic agreement with the entourage of Diego Costa but Chelsea has stated that no one will be sold before June".

Costa has been with the Blues since 2014 and has racked up 46 goals in 73 Premier League appearances.