Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says that Nathan Ake is "ready to play for Chelsea" after he decided to recall the defender from his loan spell at Bournemouth.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has suggested that he will make use of Nathan Ake's versatility during the second half of the season.

After impressing during a loan spell with Bournemouth, Conte made the decision to recall Ake and involve him in his first-team squad at Stamford Bridge.

The Dutchman is unlikely to be a regular starter for the Blues, but Conte says that the player is ready to represent the Premier League leaders.

The 47-year-old is quoted by talkSPORT as saying: "I evaluated his and our situation. He is good for us because Ake is a player that can play in different positions.

"In the last year-and-a-half he has improved a lot and now he is ready to play with Chelsea. He's starting to grow into our idea of football and I'm pleased to have him."

Ake has made 34 top-flight appearances for both Bournemouth and Watford, but he has been named in a Chelsea starting lineup in the Premier League on just one occasion.