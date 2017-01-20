Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has suggested that he will make use of Nathan Ake's versatility during the second half of the season.
After impressing during a loan spell with Bournemouth, Conte made the decision to recall Ake and involve him in his first-team squad at Stamford Bridge.
The Dutchman is unlikely to be a regular starter for the Blues, but Conte says that the player is ready to represent the Premier League leaders.
The 47-year-old is quoted by talkSPORT as saying: "I evaluated his and our situation. He is good for us because Ake is a player that can play in different positions.
"In the last year-and-a-half he has improved a lot and now he is ready to play with Chelsea. He's starting to grow into our idea of football and I'm pleased to have him."
Ake has made 34 top-flight appearances for both Bournemouth and Watford, but he has been named in a Chelsea starting lineup in the Premier League on just one occasion.