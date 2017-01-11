New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United 'to resist Chelsea offers for Michail Antonio'

Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
West Ham United will not sell star player Michail Antonio to rivals Chelsea this month, according to a report.
West Ham United reportedly have no interest in selling Michail Antonio to Chelsea, amid talk that Antonio Conte had made the versatile wideman his top January target.

The Blues have so far resisted the temptation to delve into the winter transfer window, instead focusing on bringing Nathan Ake back to the club from his Bournemouth loan.

Conte could still make an approach for West Ham ace Antonio, though, who has starred in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the Hammers by scoring eight times in the Premier League.

According to the Daily Star, however, West Ham are unwilling to entertain any offers for their key performer no matter how much London rivals Chelsea eventually offer.

Antonio is said to be seen as crucial to Slaven Bilic's long-term plans at the London Stadium, and the club will do all they possibly can to keep him in place beyond the end of this month.

United are currently 13th in the top flight, now seven points above the drop zone after a slight upturn in fortunes since the start of December.

