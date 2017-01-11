John Terry reportedly tells Chelsea that he wants to stay at the club amid rumours that Bournemouth are keen to take the defender on loan.

The centre-back has had limited minutes on the pitch this season, being restricted to just eight appearances in all competitions, mainly due to injuries.

Manager Antonio Conte has started the 36-year-old on four occasions in the Premier League, and Terry faces a difficult battle to break into a back three consisting of Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill and David Luiz.

On Tuesday night, reports emerged claiming that Bournemouth have approached Chelsea about a possible loan deal for Terry, but The Telegraph claims that the player wants to remain where he is for the remainder of the season.

The former England captain will serve a one-match ban after his appeal against a red card was rejected by the Football Association.

Terry was sent off in the 67th minute of the Blues' 4-1 victory over Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.