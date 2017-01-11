New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

John Terry 'to reject Bournemouth interest to stay at Chelsea'

John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
© SilverHub
John Terry reportedly tells Chelsea that he wants to stay at the club amid rumours that Bournemouth are keen to take the defender on loan.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 13:13 UK

Chelsea captain John Terry reportedly has no intention of leaving Stamford Bridge on loan amid rumours that Bournemouth are keen to sign him.

The centre-back has had limited minutes on the pitch this season, being restricted to just eight appearances in all competitions, mainly due to injuries.

Manager Antonio Conte has started the 36-year-old on four occasions in the Premier League, and Terry faces a difficult battle to break into a back three consisting of Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill and David Luiz.

On Tuesday night, reports emerged claiming that Bournemouth have approached Chelsea about a possible loan deal for Terry, but The Telegraph claims that the player wants to remain where he is for the remainder of the season.

The former England captain will serve a one-match ban after his appeal against a red card was rejected by the Football Association.

Terry was sent off in the 67th minute of the Blues' 4-1 victory over Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Read Next:
Conte unsure of Terry's Chelsea future
>
View our homepages for John Terry, Antonio Conte, Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill, David Luiz, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
West Ham United 'to resist Chelsea offers for Michail Antonio'
 John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
John Terry 'to reject Bournemouth interest to stay at Chelsea'
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
Bournemouth 'make Terry loan enquiry'Chelsea 'tracking German teenager'John Terry to serve one-game banPSG 'lining up Alexis Sanchez move'Chelsea keeping tabs on Jonas Hector?
West Ham want Chelsea's Batshuayi on loan?Ancelotti: 'Conte has right qualities'Chelsea appeal John Terry red card?Ake focused on first-team chance with ChelseaReport: Conte to block Loftus-Cheek exit
> Chelsea Homepage
More Bournemouth News
AFC Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson in action during the Pre season friendly match between Exeter City and AFC Bournemouth at St James Park on July 18, 2015
Newcastle United to break transfer record for Callum Wilson?
 John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
John Terry 'to reject Bournemouth interest to stay at Chelsea'
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
Bournemouth 'make Terry loan enquiry'Howe: 'Defensive resources stretched'Ake focused on first-team chance with ChelseaRangers loan Bournemouth midfielder HyndmanHowe 'disappointed' with Jordon Ibe
Conte: 'Ake deserves Chelsea return'Chelsea recall Ake from Cherries loanHowe: 'Ake likely to return to Chelsea'Wenger: 'I could use Jack Wilshere now'Simon Francis handed three-game ban
> Bournemouth Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version