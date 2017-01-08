John Terry to serve one-game ban

Chelsea captain John Terry will serve a one-match ban after his appeal fails.

The 36-year-old saw red during his side's 4-1 victory over Peterborough United in the FA Cup at the weekend, with referee Kevin Friend handing him his marching orders in the second half for a foul on Posh forward Lee Angol.

Terry, who was making a rare appearance for the Blues this season, later confirmed his intention to appeal the decision, insisting that he "didn't touch" Angol.

The Independent Regulatory Commission today announced that it has sided against Terry, however, finding that he had denied the striker a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

The news means that Terry will now sit out of the Premier League leaders' game at defending champions Leicester City on Saturday evening.