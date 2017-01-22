Team News: Arsenal, Burnley both unchanged

Arsene Wenger and Sean Dyche both name unchanged XIs as Burnley visit Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger and Sean Dyche have both named unchanged XIs as Burnley visit Arsenal this afternoon.

Olivier Giroud was forced off with an ankle injury during the Gunners' 4-0 victory at Swansea City last time out but is passed fit to lead the line, with support from attacking trio Alex Iwobi, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka operate just in front of a back four of Gabriel Paulista, Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal, with Petr Cech between the sticks.

Fit-again trio Hector Bellerin, Kieran Gibbs and Francis Coquelin are all made to start the game on the bench, which also features Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Danny Welbeck and Lucas Perez.

For the visitors, who have picked up just one point on the road all season - the worst away record in the Premier League - Dyche keeps faith with the starting XI that delivered a 1-0 victory over Southampton last weekend.

That means that Joey Barton starts the game among the substitutes, despite coming off the bench to find the winner against the Saints, as Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray continue their partnership up front.

Dean Marney missed the midweek victory over Sunderland in the FA Cup through injury but is passed fit to start in the middle of the park alongside Steven Defour, Jeff Hendrick and George Boyd.

James Tarkowski joins Barton on the bench despite his impressive performance against the Black Cats, while Scott Arfield misses his third game in a row with a knee problem.

Arsenal: Cech; Monreal, Koscielny, Mustafi, Gabriel; Xhaka, Ramsey; Iwobi, Ozil, Sanchez; Giroud

Subs: Ospina, Gibbs, Bellerin, Coquelin, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Welbeck, Lucas Perez

Burnley: Heaton; Ward, Mee, Keane, Lowton; Defour, Hendrick, Marney, Boyd; Gray, Barnes

Subs: Flanagan, Kightly, Barton, Vokes, Robinson, Tarkowski, Darikwa

