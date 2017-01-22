Jan 22, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Burnley

Team News: Arsenal, Burnley both unchanged

Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsene Wenger and Sean Dyche both name unchanged XIs as Burnley visit Arsenal.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 13:32 UK

Arsene Wenger and Sean Dyche have both named unchanged XIs as Burnley visit Arsenal this afternoon.

Olivier Giroud was forced off with an ankle injury during the Gunners' 4-0 victory at Swansea City last time out but is passed fit to lead the line, with support from attacking trio Alex Iwobi, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka operate just in front of a back four of Gabriel Paulista, Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal, with Petr Cech between the sticks.

Fit-again trio Hector Bellerin, Kieran Gibbs and Francis Coquelin are all made to start the game on the bench, which also features Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Danny Welbeck and Lucas Perez.

For the visitors, who have picked up just one point on the road all season - the worst away record in the Premier League - Dyche keeps faith with the starting XI that delivered a 1-0 victory over Southampton last weekend.

That means that Joey Barton starts the game among the substitutes, despite coming off the bench to find the winner against the Saints, as Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray continue their partnership up front.

Dean Marney missed the midweek victory over Sunderland in the FA Cup through injury but is passed fit to start in the middle of the park alongside Steven Defour, Jeff Hendrick and George Boyd.

James Tarkowski joins Barton on the bench despite his impressive performance against the Black Cats, while Scott Arfield misses his third game in a row with a knee problem.

Arsenal: Cech; Monreal, Koscielny, Mustafi, Gabriel; Xhaka, Ramsey; Iwobi, Ozil, Sanchez; Giroud
Subs: Ospina, Gibbs, Bellerin, Coquelin, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Welbeck, Lucas Perez

Burnley: Heaton; Ward, Mee, Keane, Lowton; Defour, Hendrick, Marney, Boyd; Gray, Barnes
Subs: Flanagan, Kightly, Barton, Vokes, Robinson, Tarkowski, Darikwa

Keep up with all of the action from the Emirates this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Read Next:
Henry tells Ozil: 'Stay and become a legend'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Sean Dyche, Olivier Giroud, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Paulista, Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal, Petr Cech, Hector Bellerin, Kieran Gibbs, Francis Coquelin, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Danny Welbeck, Lucas Perez, Joey Barton, Ashley Barnes, Andre Gray, Dean Marney, Steven Defour, Jeff Hendrick, George Boyd, James Tarkowski, Scott Arfield, Alex Iwobi, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Burnley
 Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Team News: Arsenal, Burnley both unchanged
 Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck sits on the floor injured on May 8, 2016
Arsene Wenger expects Danny Welbeck to hit top form with Arsenal
Henry tells Ozil: 'Stay and become a legend'Vieira to replace Moyes at Sunderland?Arsenal 'extend Santi Cazorla contract'Report: Milan still interested in WilshereXhaka: 'Early goal is important against Burnley'
Allardyce: 'Jenkinson deal not dead'Adebayor: Arsenal "just Ozil and Sanchez"Adebayor wants Premier League returnWenger: 'Impossible to compete with China'Jenkinson's move to Palace 'called off'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Burnley News
Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Burnley
 Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Team News: Arsenal, Burnley both unchanged
 Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Manchester City 'enter race for Michael Keane'
Report: Hull reject Boro's Snodgrass bidPremier League duo plan move for Pritchard?Burnley 'agree fee for Barnsley's Roberts'Burnley turn attentions to Hull winger?Result: Vokes, Gray fire Burnley into fourth round
Dyche: 'Moyes doesn't need my sympathy'Bamford 'undergoing Middlesbrough medical'Puel: Burnley defeat "difficult to accept"Dyche: 'You couldn't write Barton script'Result: Barton nets Burnley winner on PL return
> Burnley Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
3Liverpool22136351272445
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2182112331-826
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2144132045-2516
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand