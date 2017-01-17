Jan 17, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
2-0
Sunderland
Vokes (45'), Gray (83')
Defour (78'), Barton (92')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Love (12')

Result: Sam Vokes, Andre Gray fire Burnley into FA Cup fourth round

Andre Gray in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Goals from Sam Vokes and Andre Gray fire Burnley into the fourth round of the FA Cup at the expense of their Premier League rivals Sunderland at Turf Moor.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 21:43 UK

Burnley have booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Sunderland at Turf Moor this evening.

The Premier League rivals played out dull goalless draw in the original tie at the Stadium of Light to force a third-round replay, and goals from Sam Vokes and Andre Gray sealed the home side's place in the hat for the next round.

Burnley, whose record at home this season has been bettered only by Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the Premier League, began brightly and could have taken the lead after just four minutes when Vokes nodded narrowly wide from Jeff Hendrick's cross.

Joey Barton, who scored the first goal of his second spell at the club to fire them to victory over Southampton at the weekend, was the next to come close when his long-range effort was parried away by Vito Mannone.

It continued to be the hosts who looked most like breaking the deadlock in the opening exchanges, and George Boyd fired another strike narrowly over as Sunderland hung on.

The Black Cats did manage to stem the tide once they had settled into the match, but they were unable to prevent the Clarets from taking the lead right on the stroke of half time when Vokes rose highest in the area to nod Tendayi Darikwa's cross home.

Sunderland, who were beaten 4-1 at Turf Moor in the Premier League on New Year's Eve, looked to make a quick start to the second half to haul themselves back into the match, with Sebastian Larsson sending a shot narrowly over shortly after the restart.

Burnley were soon back on the front foot, though, and Vokes and Boyd both came close to a second in quick succession just before the hour mark.

David Moyes looked to Jermain Defoe off the bench in an attempt to rescue his side's FA Cup hopes, but the two-time winners saw their fate sealed with just three minutes of normal time remaining when Gray latched on to a knockdown by Boyd before slotting his finish past Mannone.

There was no way back for the visitors in the closing stages despite Nick Pope being forced into a late save from a free kick as Sunderland slumped to a sixth consecutive match without victory and a fifth away defeat on the bounce for the first time since April 2014.

Burnley, meanwhile, have now won their last five home outings, while their clean sheet means that they have gone three games without conceding for the first time this season.

The Clarets will face Championship side Bristol City in the fourth round on January 28 after they beat Fleetwood Town in a replay.

Sunderland manager David Moyes looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016
Read Next:
Dyche: 'Moyes doesn't need my sympathy'
>
View our homepages for Sam Vokes, Jeff Hendrick, Joey Barton, Vito Mannone, George Boyd, Tendayi Darikwa, Sebastian Larsson, David Moyes, Jermain Defoe, Andre Gray, Nick Pope, Football
Your Comments
More Burnley News
Andre Gray in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Sam Vokes, Andre Gray fire Burnley into FA Cup fourth round
 Patrick Bamford in action for Middlesbrough on April 25, 2015
Patrick Bamford 'undergoing Middlesbrough medical ahead of £10m move'
 Sunderland manager David Moyes looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016
Sean Dyche: 'David Moyes doesn't need my sympathy'
Puel: Burnley defeat "difficult to accept"Dyche: 'You couldn't write Barton script'Result: Barton nets Burnley winner on PL returnTeam News: Three changes for SouthamptonBurnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?
Keane 'flattered' by transfer rumoursPremier League games to be postponed?Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundLive Coverage: FA Cup third round including Everton, Leicester, SunderlandJon Flanagan 'to see out Burnley loan'
> Burnley Homepage
More Sunderland News
Chris Wood of Leeds United celebrates scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 19, 2015
West Ham United, Sunderland 'eye move for Leeds United striker Chris Wood'
 Andre Gray in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Sam Vokes, Andre Gray fire Burnley into FA Cup fourth round
 Sunderland manager David Moyes looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016
Sean Dyche: 'David Moyes doesn't need my sympathy'
Moyes "really disappointed" with defeatResult: Stoke storm to first Prem win at SunderlandTeam News: One change for SunderlandDavid Moyes blasts Jeremain LensMoyes: 'We are not easy targets in January'
Sunderland reject Palace bid for Van AanholtBurnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?Lens: 'Relegation will make move easier'Sunderland 'to resist Januzaj interest'Report: Lyon want Adnan Januzaj
> Sunderland Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version