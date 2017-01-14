Jan 14, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
1-0
Southampton
Barton (79')
Marney (50')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Yoshida (23'), Romeu (68')

Result: Joey Barton nets Burnley winner on Premier League return

Burnley's English manager Sean Dyche arrives ahead of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England, on December 2, 2014
© Getty Images
Joey Barton nets the only goal of the game as Burnley record a 1-0 victory over Southampton in their Premier League fixture at Turf Moor.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 18:06 UK

Joey Barton has marked his return to the Premier League with the winning goal in Burnley's 1-0 victory over Southampton at Turf Moor.

The midfielder - who recently rejoined the Clarets after a short period at Rangers - had only been on the pitch for five minutes before he netted a late set piece which moves Sean Dyche's men into 10th place in the league table.

It continues a remarkable run for Burnley in front of their home supporters, with the club now having won eight of their 12 games in the North-West since earning promotion from the Championship.

Both teams almost found an opening goal with headers during the early stages, but Southampton's Nathan Redmond and Burnley's Ben Mee could not get their efforts on target.

Mee also tried his luck from distance but his 30-yard strike went wide, and that proved to be the final opportunity of an uneventful first half.

Steven Defour got a decent effort on target from distance, only to see Fraser Forster make a comfortable save, before Barton made his entrance with 17 minutes of the match remaining.

The 34-year-old had only scored three times in 40 appearances during his first spell at the club, but five minutes into his first Premier League outing for Burnley he found the back of the net with a 25-yard free kick.

It sparked jubilant scenes as his side closed in on more points from a home match, but they were almost denied in the final minute when Jay Rodriguez and Josh Sims were both prevented from netting an equaliser by Tom Heaton.

Dyche's side were able to see out the additional time to strengthen their bid for survival, with the club now sitting 10 points above the relegation zone.

Joey Barton celebrates with teammates as his deflected free kick goes in for the opening goal during the Championship match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale on April 22, 2016
Read Next:
Burnley confirm Joey Barton signing
>
View our homepages for Joey Barton, Sean Dyche, Nathan Redmond, Ben Mee, Steven Defour, Fraser Forster, Jay Rodriguez, Josh Sims, Tom Heaton, Football
Your Comments
More Burnley News
Burnley's English manager Sean Dyche arrives ahead of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England, on December 2, 2014
Result: Joey Barton nets Burnley winner on Premier League return
 Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Team News: Three changes for Southampton
 Robbie Brady celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City on March 19, 2016
Burnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?
Keane 'flattered' by transfer rumoursPremier League games to be postponed?Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundLive Coverage: FA Cup third round including Everton, Leicester, SunderlandJon Flanagan 'to see out Burnley loan'
Wolves interested in Patrick Bamford?Dyche: 'Sagna should have been sent off'Burnley confirm Joey Barton signingResult: Ten-man Man City edge out BurnleyTeam News: Aguero drops to City bench
> Burnley Homepage
More Southampton News
Burnley's English manager Sean Dyche arrives ahead of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England, on December 2, 2014
Result: Joey Barton nets Burnley winner on Premier League return
 Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Team News: Three changes for Southampton
 A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth round fixtures
Puel lavishes praise on Van DijkPuel: 'No change in Fonte situation'Karius "confident" of reaching WembleyPuel hails "very good" Saints performanceKlopp unhappy with reaction of Liverpool players
Nathan Redmond: "I should have scored four"Result: Saints hold narrow advantage after first legLive Commentary: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool - as it happenedTeam News: Daniel Sturridge leads Liverpool lineReport: West Ham make move for Jose Fonte
> Southampton Homepage


Live Football
Africa Cup of Nations
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171343152852
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Arsenal21135348222644
4Liverpool20135248232544
5Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102432-821
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand