Burnley confirm Joey Barton signing

Burnley have confirmed that they have resigned Joey Barton on a short-term deal running until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old helped the Clarets to promotion to the Premier League last season but left for Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers over the summer.

A series of off-the-field incidents led to his contract being terminated in November, however, and last month he began training with Sean Dyche's side with a view to landing a new contract.

In a statement on the club's website, Burnley said: "Burnley Football Club can confirm that following detailed discussions regarding the recent FA charge brought against Joey Barton, the club have now reached an agreement with the player and his representatives over a contract with the club until the end of the season.

"Barton becomes available for selection from January 3rd after completing his registration in time to serve a one match suspension against Manchester City, as a result of a carry-over suspension passed down from the Scottish FA relating to a previous offence."

Barton rejoins Burnley with the club 11th in the Premier League.