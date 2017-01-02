New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Burnley confirm Joey Barton signing

Joey Barton celebrates with teammates as his deflected free kick goes in for the opening goal during the Championship match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale on April 22, 2016
© Getty Images
Burnley confirm that they have resigned Joey Barton until the end of the season.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 18:57 UK

Burnley have confirmed that they have resigned Joey Barton on a short-term deal running until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old helped the Clarets to promotion to the Premier League last season but left for Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers over the summer.

A series of off-the-field incidents led to his contract being terminated in November, however, and last month he began training with Sean Dyche's side with a view to landing a new contract.

In a statement on the club's website, Burnley said: "Burnley Football Club can confirm that following detailed discussions regarding the recent FA charge brought against Joey Barton, the club have now reached an agreement with the player and his representatives over a contract with the club until the end of the season.

"Barton becomes available for selection from January 3rd after completing his registration in time to serve a one match suspension against Manchester City, as a result of a carry-over suspension passed down from the Scottish FA relating to a previous offence."

Barton rejoins Burnley with the club 11th in the Premier League.

Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
Read Next:
Dyche: 'Barton may rejoin Burnley'
>
View our homepages for Joey Barton, Sean Dyche, Football
Your Comments
More Burnley News
Joey Barton celebrates with teammates as his deflected free kick goes in for the opening goal during the Championship match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale on April 22, 2016
Burnley confirm Joey Barton signing
 Raheem Sterling battles with Matthew Lowton during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 2-1 Burnley - as it happened
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Ten-man Manchester City edge out Burnley
Team News: Aguero drops to City benchResult: Gray hits treble in thumping Burnley winGray ecstatic with "dream" hat-trickTeam News: Three changes for SunderlandDyche: 'Barton may rejoin Burnley'
Barton to continue training with BurnleyResult: Valdes error helps Burnley beat BoroJoey Barton Burnley return to jeopardy?Dyche: 'Chinese money extraordinary'Barton charged with betting offences
> Burnley Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal19124341192240
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth197392631-524
10Southampton206681925-624
11Burnley2072112231-923
12Watford196492334-1122
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
15Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Hull City2034131744-2713
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version