Jan 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
1-0
Liverpool
Redmond (20')
Tadic (65'), Rodriguez (81')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Nathan Redmond: 'I should have scored four against Liverpool'

Nathan Redmond leaps like a leopard during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Nathan Redmond claims that he will 'learn from his mistakes' after taking just one of his chances in Southampton's 1-0 win over Liverpool in the EFL Cup.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 22:08 UK

Southampton attacker Nathan Redmond has blamed himself for failing to give his side a more commanding lead ahead of the second-leg tie with Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

The 22-year-old tucked away in the 20th minute at St Mary's Stadium for the only goal of the game, ensuring that the Saints head to Merseyside in a fortnight's time sitting on a slender 1-0 advantage.

Redmond and his profligate teammates were unable to add to that scoreline against a poor Liverpool side, however, but the Englishman says that he will take solace from the fact they do at least have some sort of lead to protect.

"I should have scored four goals today," he told Sky Sports News. "I didn't realise how much time I had but I will learn from those mistakes. At least we won and we can take a lead to Anfield."

Southampton, who have not reached a major cup final in over a decade, face Burnley and Leicester City prior to the second leg at Anfield later this month.

Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United is congratulated by teammates Juan Mata of Manchester United and Wayne Rooney of Manchester United after scoring the opening goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotsp
Read Next:
Mata "very happy" for Marouane Fellaini
>
View our homepages for Nathan Redmond, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Jurgen Klopp shouts orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool - as it happened
 Jurgen Klopp watches on sternly during the Premier League game between Sunderland and Liverpool on January 2, 2017
Jurgen Klopp unhappy with reaction of Liverpool players
 Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Claude Puel hails "very good" Southampton performance
Nathan Redmond: "I should have scored four"Result: Saints hold narrow advantage after first legTeam News: Daniel Sturridge leads Liverpool lineJuventus interested in Emre Can?Klopp praises Lallana for 'leaving comfort zone'
Ibrahimovic to return against LiverpoolLiverpool 'end interest in Quincy Promes'Swansea City 'join Mamadou Sakho race'Liverpool 'to move for Brandt in summer'Lucas "ready" for EFL Cup semi-final
> Liverpool Homepage
More Southampton News
Jurgen Klopp shouts orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool - as it happened
 Jurgen Klopp watches on sternly during the Premier League game between Sunderland and Liverpool on January 2, 2017
Jurgen Klopp unhappy with reaction of Liverpool players
 Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Claude Puel hails "very good" Southampton performance
Nathan Redmond: "I should have scored four"Result: Saints hold narrow advantage after first legTeam News: Daniel Sturridge leads Liverpool lineReport: West Ham make move for Jose FonteKlopp praises Lallana for 'leaving comfort zone'
Swansea City 'join Mamadou Sakho race'Lucas "ready" for EFL Cup semi-finalLiverpool 'to demand £20m for Sakho'Puel: 'Southampton ready for Liverpool'Latest team news: Southampton vs. Liverpool
> Southampton Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version