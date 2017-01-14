Team News: Three changes for Southampton

Southampton have made three changes for their visit to Burnley this afternoon.
Steven Davis does not make the squad having come off injured in the 1-0 EFL Cup victory over Liverpool on Wednesday and is replaced by James Ward-Prowse. Jordy Clasie, who was also substituted in midweek but is fit enough for the bench, is replaced by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, while Shane Long spearheads the attack in place of Jay Rodriguez.
Virgil van Dijk again captains the team as wantaway Jose Fonte again sits out.
Burnley: Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Hendrick, Defour, Marney, Boyd; Barnes, Gray
Subs: Flanagan, Kightly, Darikwa, Vokes, Robinson, Tarkowski, Barton
Southampton: Forster; Soares, Van Dijk, Yoshida, Bertrand; Romeu, Hojberg; Tadic, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Long
Subs: Taylor, Clasie, Rodriguez, Martina, Reed, Stephens, Sims