Team News: Three changes for Southampton

Steven Davis is not fit to take part as Southampton visit Burnley this afternoon.

Southampton have made three changes for their visit to Burnley this afternoon.

Steven Davis does not make the squad having come off injured in the 1-0 EFL Cup victory over Liverpool on Wednesday and is replaced by James Ward-Prowse. Jordy Clasie, who was also substituted in midweek but is fit enough for the bench, is replaced by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, while Shane Long spearheads the attack in place of Jay Rodriguez.

Virgil van Dijk again captains the team as wantaway Jose Fonte again sits out.

Burnley: Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Hendrick, Defour, Marney, Boyd; Barnes, Gray

Subs: Flanagan, Kightly, Darikwa, Vokes, Robinson, Tarkowski, Barton

Southampton: Forster; Soares, Van Dijk, Yoshida, Bertrand; Romeu, Hojberg; Tadic, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Long

Subs: Taylor, Clasie, Rodriguez, Martina, Reed, Stephens, Sims