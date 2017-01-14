Jan 14, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
0-0
Southampton
HT

Team News: Three changes for Southampton

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Steven Davis is not fit to take part as Southampton visit Burnley this afternoon.
Southampton have made three changes for their visit to Burnley this afternoon.

Steven Davis does not make the squad having come off injured in the 1-0 EFL Cup victory over Liverpool on Wednesday and is replaced by James Ward-Prowse. Jordy Clasie, who was also substituted in midweek but is fit enough for the bench, is replaced by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, while Shane Long spearheads the attack in place of Jay Rodriguez.

Virgil van Dijk again captains the team as wantaway Jose Fonte again sits out.

Burnley: Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Hendrick, Defour, Marney, Boyd; Barnes, Gray
Subs: Flanagan, Kightly, Darikwa, Vokes, Robinson, Tarkowski, Barton

Southampton: Forster; Soares, Van Dijk, Yoshida, Bertrand; Romeu, Hojberg; Tadic, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Long
Subs: Taylor, Clasie, Rodriguez, Martina, Reed, Stephens, Sims

