Jon Flanagan will reportedly stay at Burnley for the remainder of his loan deal, despite suggestions that he could return to parent club Liverpool.

The full-back joined the Clarets in the summer on a season-long loan in order to build up his fitness after spending 18 months on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Flanagan has made just five Premier League appearances, three of which were starts, and manager Sean Dyche recently suggested that the 24-year-old may return to Anfield early.

However, according to the Liverpool Echo, Flanagan is expected to stay at Turf Moor as there is no break clause in the loan agreement.

The England Under-21 international has spent his entire career at Liverpool, making his first-team debut in 2010.