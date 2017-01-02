Jan 2, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
2-1
Burnley
Clichy (58'), Aguero (62')
Toure (41'), Sagna (71'), Kolarov (71'), Silva (96')
Fernandinho (32')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Mee (70')
Hendrick (38'), Keane (80'), Gray (93')

Sean Dyche: 'Bacary Sagna should have been sent off'

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Burnley manager Sean Dyche claims that Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna should have been sent off during his side's 2-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium.
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 21:49 UK

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has claimed that Bacary Sagna should have been sent off during his side's Premier League defeat to Manchester City this afternoon.

City were reduced to 10 men shortly after the half-hour mark when Fernandinho was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Johann Berg Gudmundsson, but Dyche believes that there should have been a second sending-off when Sagna appeared to kick out at George Boyd.

The incident occurred shortly after Ben Mee had scored to pull Burnley back to 2-1, and Dyche had sympathy for the officials only showing a yellow card.

"I think it is a tough one, because they have given the goal, Boydy is trying to get the ball, the linesman probably is a long way from it and the I think referee is running back towards the centre," he told reporters.

"But, of course, it is a sending off because (Sagna) swipes out at Boydy. I can only presume the referee and the linesman didn't get a clear view of it, so then probably they are wondering what did happen but there is enough response for them to make a decision.

"I think maybe the linesman saw it to give the yellow card, but I don't think he saw enough of it to understand it was an actual kick out."

Burnley are back in action on Saturday when they face Sunderland in the FA Cup third round.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Pep Guardiola gives "prickly" interview
