Sean Dyche: 'Joey Barton may still rejoin Burnley'

Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche admits that the Turf Moor side may still re-sign former midfielder Joey Barton next month.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche has admitted that Joey Barton may still re-sign for the Lancashire club in the New Year.

The Clarets recently agreed a deal in principle for the 34-year-old to join them in the January transfer window.

However, the issue has been complicated by a Football Association probe into alleged betting.

Barton, a free agent after being released by Scottish side Rangers, faces a possible fine and suspension after being charged for allegedly placing 1,260 bets over a 10-year period.

"We're in ongoing discussions with him and his advisers, just to make sure we're all clear where we stand with that," Dyche told Sky Sports News.

"If that goes well, then in theory there is a strong possibility that things carry on as normal, with certain caveats, obviously, for certain situations should they arise."

Barton helped Burnley claim the Championship title last season before leaving for Ibrox in the summer, but his stint in Glasgow came to an end in November.

Joey Barton celebrates with teammates as his deflected free kick goes in for the opening goal during the Championship match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale on April 22, 2016
