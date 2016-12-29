Burnley manager Sean Dyche admits that the Turf Moor side may still re-sign former midfielder Joey Barton next month.

The Clarets recently agreed a deal in principle for the 34-year-old to join them in the January transfer window.

However, the issue has been complicated by a Football Association probe into alleged betting.

Barton, a free agent after being released by Scottish side Rangers, faces a possible fine and suspension after being charged for allegedly placing 1,260 bets over a 10-year period.

"We're in ongoing discussions with him and his advisers, just to make sure we're all clear where we stand with that," Dyche told Sky Sports News.

"If that goes well, then in theory there is a strong possibility that things carry on as normal, with certain caveats, obviously, for certain situations should they arise."

Barton helped Burnley claim the Championship title last season before leaving for Ibrox in the summer, but his stint in Glasgow came to an end in November.