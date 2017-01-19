General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Emmanuel Adebayor: 'Arsenal just Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez'

Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal (17) celebrates with Mesut Ozil as he scores their second goal during the Barclays Premier League match on March 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Emmanuel Adebayor believes that Arsenal have a lack of squad depth and that they are over-reliant on Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.
Thursday, January 19, 2017

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has claimed that the current squad is over-reliant on Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

The duo's long-term futures at the Emirates Stadium are uncertain as they are yet to sign new contracts despite their present deals having just 18 months remaining.

Sanchez is the Gunners' top scorer this season with 16 goals in all competitions and he has also provided 13 assists while Ozil has scored nine goals and added seven assists.

"Arsenal have a good team but if Sanchez gets injured I don't know who they've got," Adebayor, who played for Arsene Wenger between 2006 and 2009, told The Guardian.

"If you look at Chelsea, when Eden Hazard gets injured they've got Willian; if Willian gets injured they can still play Victor Moses further forward.

"Arsenal's problem is that today they are just Ozil and Sanchez. If one of them gets injured, it is a problem."

Adebayor has been without a club since his contract with Crystal Palace expired at the end of last season.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on January 3, 2017
Wenger: 'Impossible to compete with China'
