Carl Jenkinson's proposed move from Arsenal to Crystal Palace reportedly breaks down over personal terms.

Crystal Palace have reportedly pulled out of a deal to sign Arsenal full-back Carl Jenkinson due to a failure to agree personal terms.

Manager Sam Allardyce suggested that there could be trouble ahead when he recently revealed that the transfer was "hanging in the balance".

In Thursday's press conference, manager Arsene Wenger claimed that it was 'down to Jenkinson' whether or not the move would go ahead.

However, according to The Mirror, Palace have walked away, leaving Jenkinson hugely disappointed as he is keen to sign for another club this month.

The full-back has struggled for game time, making just 38 league appearances for the Gunners since moving to the club from Charlton Athletic in 2011.

Watford, Hull City and Aston Villa have reportedly kept tabs on Jenkinson, while West Ham United are said to have shown an interest after the player spent two seasons on loan at the East London outfit.