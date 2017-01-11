New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal considering loan offers for defender Per Mertesacker?

Per Mertesacker of Arsenal celebrates at the end of the UEFA Champions League Qualifier 2nd leg match between Arsenal and Besiktas at the Emirates Stadium on August 27, 2014
© Getty Images
Per Mertesacker could reportedly be on his way out of Arsenal this month, with the club keen to let him prove his fitness elsewhere ahead of offering him a new deal.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 14:04 UK

Arsenal are willing to offload club captain and long-serving defender Per Mertesacker on loan this month, according to a report.

The 32-year-old is still several weeks away from regaining full fitness for the Gunners following a season plagued by knee and calf issues.

Mertesacker has not featured for Arsenal since picking up the injury during pre-season in July and is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium at the end of the current campaign.

The Times suggests that the German centre-back will unlikely play again for the North London outfit this term even if he does overcome his injury struggles, as Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Gabriel Paulista are all ahead of him in the pecking order.

It is claimed that Mertesacker has been offered the chance to now depart on loan, where he will be playing for a new contract with the Gunners should he prove his fitness.

Arsenal are unlikely to offload to a Premier League club, however, and will instead only consider offers from abroad.

Arsene Wenger reacts during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Read Next:
Arsenal 'not planning January additions'
>
View our homepages for Per Mertesacker, Gabriel Paulista, Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Per Mertesacker of Arsenal celebrates at the end of the UEFA Champions League Qualifier 2nd leg match between Arsenal and Besiktas at the Emirates Stadium on August 27, 2014
Arsenal considering loan offers for defender Per Mertesacker?
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
 Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain 'lining up Alexis Sanchez move'
Arsenal had £35m Manolas bid rejectedArsenal midfielder joins Go Ahead EaglesMan City interested in Jack Wilshere?Bramall: 'Arsenal move is dream come true'Oxlade-Chamberlain "inspired" by Bramall move
Wenger: 'Bramall has fantastic ingredients'Arsenal confirm Cohen Bramall signingArsenal tracking Sibbick progress?BVB to move for Arsenal youngster Zelalem?Palace lead chase to sign Arsenal defender?
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version