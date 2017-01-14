Jan 14, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
0-4
Arsenal

Sung-Yueng (43'), Fer (78')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Giroud (37'), Cork (54' og.), Naughton (67' og.), Sanchez (73')

Petr Cech: 'Every goal counts in Premier League title race'

Petr Cech of Arsenal in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech believes that every goal could count in a tight race for the Premier League title.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 12:17 UK

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has claimed that every goal could count in a tight race for the Premier League title.

The Gunners stopper kept a clean sheet as his side stormed to a 4-0 win at Swansea City on Saturday, with Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez scoring either side of two Swans own goals.

Cech told Sky Sports News that the most pleasing aspect of the victory was the way Arsene Wenger's charges pressed for more goals after going two up.

"Every time you can score more goals you should try to do so," the Czech legend said. "That is because every goal will be important when you see how tight it is in the top five places.

"Every goal might count so we try to make sure, when we can, to continue to search for more goals. And we wanted to make sure that at 3-0 and 4-0 we didn't concede."

The result put Arsenal third in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Chelsea.

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsene Wenger explains Alexis Sanchez sub
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Arsenal21135348222644
4Liverpool20135248232544
5Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
