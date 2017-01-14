Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech believes that every goal could count in a tight race for the Premier League title.

The Gunners stopper kept a clean sheet as his side stormed to a 4-0 win at Swansea City on Saturday, with Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez scoring either side of two Swans own goals.

Cech told Sky Sports News that the most pleasing aspect of the victory was the way Arsene Wenger's charges pressed for more goals after going two up.

"Every time you can score more goals you should try to do so," the Czech legend said. "That is because every goal will be important when you see how tight it is in the top five places.

"Every goal might count so we try to make sure, when we can, to continue to search for more goals. And we wanted to make sure that at 3-0 and 4-0 we didn't concede."

The result put Arsenal third in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Chelsea.