Petr Cech confident Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez will sign new deals

Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal (17) celebrates with Mesut Ozil as he scores their second goal during the Barclays Premier League match on March 4, 2015
Petr Cech insists that Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez will remain at Arsenal for the long term as long as the club challenges for silverware.
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has claimed that the key to tying down star duo Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez is to continue winning games.

The Gunners have been locked in discussions with the two players for a number of months over fresh terms, as they are now into the final 18 months of their current deals.

Recent reports suggested that Sanchez is keen on a move to the Chinese Super League, while Ozil has been linked with numerous European clubs, but Cech believes that he and his Arsenal teammates can make the decision easier for the pair by sustaining their challenge for silverware.

"I think for us it is important to show them how much we need them in the team and to show them how much we want to win," he told the London Evening Standard.

"Then obviously it will make their decision easier. If they see that we are competitive, everybody is ready to win things together and they know how important they are for our team, then this will make their decision easier."

Arsenal eased to a 4-0 win over Swansea City at the weekend to remain within eight points of league leaders Chelsea.

Petr Cech of Arsenal in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Cech: 'Every goal counts in title race'
Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal (17) celebrates with Mesut Ozil as he scores their second goal during the Barclays Premier League match on March 4, 2015
 Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
 Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
