Arsenal

Olivier Giroud hopes Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez sign new deals

Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil celebrates with Arsenal's French striker Olivier Giroud after Ozil scored his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in London
Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud says that he is "very glad" to have signed a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, but he now hopes to see others follow in his steps.
Olivier Giroud has admitted that he is hoping to see Arsenal teammates Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez follow in his steps by signing new deals at the Emirates Stadium.

The French striker was one of three players to pen a new contract on Thursday, along with Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin, which is expected to keep him at the club until 2020.

Questions still remain over the long-term futures of Ozil and Sanchez, however, both of whom are into the final 18 months of their current terms and have been heavily linked with moves away from North London in recent times.

"Obviously we hope they're going to do the same but it's up to the player," he told Sky Sports News. "I really wanted to sign another contract and I don't know what they want, but hopefully they will do it soon.

"I wanted to carry on the adventure. I'm very glad to sign a new contract. It's been a few months that we've been talking about it; I'm happy it's happened. I feel good in this Arsenal family and I want to win some more trophies. We needed to wait a little bit. We said we'd see after the Euros and then I had my injuries but it's nice that's I've signed it.

"I needed to understand why I didn't play and it was clear between us [Giroud and Wenger]. I'd been injured, I came back a bit late from the Euros and the team did well. I was waiting for my time but when you don't play you need to keep the faith, keep working hard and that's what I've done. I'll always try to give my best - that's my motto - and when I came back, I tried to give everything for the team."

Giroud has scored six goals and claimed three assists in 13 Premier League appearances this season, just three of which have been starts.

Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
