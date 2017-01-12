Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin sign new contracts at Arsenal.

Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin have all signed new contracts at Arsenal, the club has announced.

The French trio have become key components of Arsene Wenger's side in recent seasons, with Giroud ranking as the club's top scorer last season and Koscielny establishing himself as a linchpin of the back four.

"We are very pleased that three important members of our team have committed to us for the long term," Wenger said. "Francis has made tremendous technical strides over the past few years because he's so focused every day.

"Olivier has big experience in the game now and has become a more and more complete player since joining us. Laurent is of course a key part of our squad and I believe one of the best defenders in the world today. So overall, this is great news for us."

The news comes amid continued uncertainty over the futures of attacking duo Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, who are believed to be at loggerheads with the Gunners over significant salary increases.