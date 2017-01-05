Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin is ruled out for three to four weeks with a hamstring injury.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that midfielder Francis Coquelin will be on the sidelines for three to four weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old suffered the blow midway through the first half of the Gunners' dramatic 3-3 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium o Tuesday night.

After the final whistle, Wenger described the injury blow as "not so good news" for Coquelin, and in Thursday's press conference the Frenchman revealed that he could be without the midfielder for the next month.

Coquelin is certain to miss this weekend's FA Cup match against Preston North End, as well as Premier League games against Swansea City, Burnley and Watford.

The midfielder suffered a similar problem in September, which kept him out of action for around three weeks.