Arsenal's Francis Coquelin out for three to four weeks with hamstring injury

Arsenal's Francis Coquelin sits injured on September 24, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin is ruled out for three to four weeks with a hamstring injury.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 09:37 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that midfielder Francis Coquelin will be on the sidelines for three to four weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old suffered the blow midway through the first half of the Gunners' dramatic 3-3 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium o Tuesday night.

After the final whistle, Wenger described the injury blow as "not so good news" for Coquelin, and in Thursday's press conference the Frenchman revealed that he could be without the midfielder for the next month.

Coquelin is certain to miss this weekend's FA Cup match against Preston North End, as well as Premier League games against Swansea City, Burnley and Watford.

The midfielder suffered a similar problem in September, which kept him out of action for around three weeks.

Arsenal's Francis Coquelin sits injured on September 24, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger sweating over Coquelin injury
>
View our homepages for Francis Coquelin, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal's Francis Coquelin sits injured on September 24, 2016
Arsenal's Francis Coquelin out for three to four weeks with hamstring injury
 Adam Smith and Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Arsenal on February 7, 2016
Live Commentary: Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal - as it happened
 Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Result: Arsenal come from three down to rescue dramatic point at Bournemouth
Rangers 'determined to land Arsenal midfielder'Wenger sweating over Coquelin injuryArsene Wenger: 'We refused to lose'Ramsey: 'Title challenge will be difficult'Arsenal close to signing non-league defender?
Giroud "disappointed" by Arsenal drawCoquelin substituted with hamstring issueReport: Arsenal approach Juve's PjanicTeam News: Mustafi makes Arsenal return at BournemouthHowe: Wenger shown "incredible faith" by Arsenal
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version