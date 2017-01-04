Everton manager Ronald Koeman reveals that winger Yannick Bolasie could face up to a year on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has revealed that Yannick Bolasie could be sidelined for up to a year after undergoing surgery on his knee.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined since December 4 after injuring his knee during the 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Scans confirmed serious damage to the winger's right anterior cruciate ligament, and Bolasie will undergo a second operation on the problem in the coming weeks, which could rule him out until 2018.

"It will be around 11-12 months before he is back. That is a big disappointment but he will come back," Koeman is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

Bolasie had made 13 Premier League appearances for the Toffees before sustaining the injury, scoring one goal.