Jan 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
3-3
Arsenal
Daniels (17'), Wilson (21' pen.), Fraser (58')
Cook (44'), Boruc (86'), Arter (97')
Francis (82')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Sanchez (70'), Perez (75'), Giroud (92')
Bellerin (32'), Ramsey (45'), Mustafi (80')

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger sweating over Francis Coquelin injury blow

Arsenal's Francis Coquelin sits injured on September 24, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that Francis Coquelin's injury is 'not good news' after the midfielder suffered a hamstring problem against Bournemouth.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 10:12 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suggested that Francis Coquelin is facing a significant spell on the sidelines after describing the midfielder's hamstring injury as "not so good news".

The 25-year-old was replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after suffering the blow during the first half of the Gunners' dramatic comeback draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night.

At 3-0 down and with 20 minutes of normal time on the clock, Alexis Sanchez, Lucas Perez and Olivier Giroud scored to claim a point on the south coast.

Coquelin failed to complete the game and will now undergo a scan before the full extent of his injury is known.

"Coquelin has a hamstring [problem]," the Daily Star quotes Wenger as saying. "It's too early, we have to wait 48 hours for the scan and the result, but usually when he sits down and comes off it's not so good news.

"If it's just tiredness he will try to play on but he didn't even try to play again."

Losing Coquelin could hamper Arsenal's midfield as they are still without Santi Cazorla due to injury, while Mohamed Elneny has left to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal20125344222241
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version