Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suggested that Francis Coquelin is facing a significant spell on the sidelines after describing the midfielder's hamstring injury as "not so good news".

The 25-year-old was replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after suffering the blow during the first half of the Gunners' dramatic comeback draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night.

At 3-0 down and with 20 minutes of normal time on the clock, Alexis Sanchez, Lucas Perez and Olivier Giroud scored to claim a point on the south coast.

Coquelin failed to complete the game and will now undergo a scan before the full extent of his injury is known.

"Coquelin has a hamstring [problem]," the Daily Star quotes Wenger as saying. "It's too early, we have to wait 48 hours for the scan and the result, but usually when he sits down and comes off it's not so good news.

"If it's just tiredness he will try to play on but he didn't even try to play again."

Losing Coquelin could hamper Arsenal's midfield as they are still without Santi Cazorla due to injury, while Mohamed Elneny has left to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations.