Jan 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
2-0
Arsenal
Daniels (17'), Wilson (21' pen.)
Cook (44')
LIVE

Bellerin (32'), Ramsey (45')

Arsenal's Francis Coquelin substituted with hamstring issue

Arsenal's Francis Coquelin sits injured on September 24, 2016
Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin goes off injured in the first period of his team's Premier League clash away to Bournemouth.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 20:35 UK

Arsenal are facing the possibility of being without Francis Coquelin for the next few weeks after the French midfielder suffered a hamstring problem in the first half of his team's Premier League with with Bournemouth.

The Gunners were trailing 2-0 on the south coast when Coquelin appeared to pull up with a hamstring problem, and head coach Arsene Wenger was forced to send Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain onto the field as a replacement.

Coquelin, 25, has started 14 league fixtures for Arsenal this season, in addition to appearing four times in the Champions League.

Charlie Daniels sent the Cherries ahead in the 17th minute of the Premier League fixture, before Callum Wilson scored the home side's second in the 21st minute and that is how the score stands at the interval.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Your Comments
