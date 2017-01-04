Rangers are reportedly determined to sign Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral, who is currently on loan at Granada.

Rangers manager Mark Warburton is reportedly determined to add Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral to his squad before the end of January.

Warburton is already familiar with the 21-year-old having played him during a loan spell at Brentford during the 2014-15 season.

Toral, who joined Arsenal's academy from Barcelona in 2011, is currently on a temporary deal at Granada, but according to the Daily Record, the midfielder is considering cutting his trip short and moving to Rangers.

The report adds that Warburton recently travelled to Spain to be directly involved in talks, and has also asked Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta to give him a hand.

The former Arsenal midfielder is believed to be a friend of Toral's following the pair's time together at the Emirates, and the 34-year-old is trying to convince the youngster to move to Ibrox.

Arteta had a spell at Rangers himself during his playing career, spending two years at the club before joining Real Sociedad in 2004.