Moussa Dembele rules out Chelsea move?

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele appears to rule out the possibility of leaving the club to join Chelsea in a late deadline day move.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 19:34 UK

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has appeared to rule out the possibility of making a late switch to Chelsea on deadline day.

The 20-year-old striker has been in fine form for Brendan Rodgers's side so far this season, scoring 20 goals across all competitions including five in the Champions League.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has reportedly been impressed by the youngster's performances, and speculation over his future increased when it was revealed that he was flying to London on deadline day, albeit for a scan on his knee.

However, Dembele has since tweeted a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio delivering his 'I am not leaving' speech from The Wolf of Wall Street, suggesting that he will stay put at the runaway Scottish Premiership leaders.


Celtic are understood to have set a minimum asking price of £40m for the French striker.

