Chelsea target Moussa Dembele travelling to London on deadline day for knee scan

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is travelling to London to undergo a knee scan, but his movement has sparked speculation over his future amid reports of Chelsea interest.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 11:12 UK

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has sparked rumours that he could be on his way to Chelsea amid reports that he is travelling to London.

The 20-year-old's goalscoring form is believed to have impressed Blues manager Antonio Conte, who is looking for a back-up to Diego Costa.

Dembele has netted 20 goals in 38 appearances during his first season with the Scottish giants, but reports have claimed that Celtic are reluctant to sell, and would not consider offers of less than £40m.

Speculation intensified following news that Dembele is flying to London this morning, but according to Sky Sports News the trip is solely for the striker to undergo a scan on a knee problem.

Three of the Frenchman's goals were scored in the Champions League.

David Stockdale of Brighton during the Pre Season Friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton at The Amex Stadium on July 31, 2014
Chelsea 'eyeing Brighton goalkeeper'
