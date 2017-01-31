Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is travelling to London to undergo a knee scan, but his movement has sparked speculation over his future amid reports of Chelsea interest.

The 20-year-old's goalscoring form is believed to have impressed Blues manager Antonio Conte, who is looking for a back-up to Diego Costa.

Dembele has netted 20 goals in 38 appearances during his first season with the Scottish giants, but reports have claimed that Celtic are reluctant to sell, and would not consider offers of less than £40m.

Speculation intensified following news that Dembele is flying to London this morning, but according to Sky Sports News the trip is solely for the striker to undergo a scan on a knee problem.

Three of the Frenchman's goals were scored in the Champions League.