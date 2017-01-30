Chelsea reportedly register an interest in signing Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has reportedly emerged as a late January transfer target for Premier League leaders Chelsea.

After impressing during his opening months in Glasgow, Dembele has continually been linked with some of European football's biggest clubs and it appears that Chelsea are ready to get ahead of their rivals.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Celtic are "extremely reluctant" to part ways with the 20-year-old and do not need to sell the player.

It has also been suggested that they will not entertain any offer below £40m, leaving Chelsea up against it if they want to sign the French forward during this transfer window.

Dembele - who used to play for Chelsea's neighbours Fulham - has netted 20 goals in 38 appearances during the current campaign.