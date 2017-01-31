Norwich City complete the signing of winger Yanic Wildschut from Wigan Athletic on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Norwich City have announced the signing of Yanic Wildschut from Wigan Athletic on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 25-year-old has impressed for the promoted Latics so far this season, scoring four goals in 25 Championship appearances.

That form has earned the winger a move to Norwich for an undisclosed fee - thought to be around £7m - where he has put pen to paper on a contract that will keep him at the club until 2019, with the option of a further year.

"The moment Norwich were interested, I felt good about it. After speaking to the manager, it was an easy decision for me. This is what I need at this stage of my career, so for me it was a no-brainer," Wildschut told the club's official website.

"It's a step up for me. I really enjoyed my time with Wigan, but I'm now looking forward to the promotion chase here and hopefully I can help with that."

Manager Alex Neil added: "Yanic will bring pace and directness, and he's the type of lad that on his day, he can create absolute havoc.

"He's still learning the game, he's still got improvements to make but when he's on form he's a really top operator at this level.

"There was stiff competition for him, we had to make sure we put a good deal in place - however, with us losing two left-siders, it was important that we brought two in and we've done that."

Wildschut becomes Norwich's second signing of the month following the arrival of Mitchell Dijks from Ajax earlier this afternoon.