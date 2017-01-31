Queens Park Rangers sign striker Matt Smith from fellow Championship side Fulham on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed the signing of powerful striker Matt Smith from Fulham on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The 27-year-old, who has made the move to Loftus Road for an undisclosed fee, will be unavailable to make his R's debut against Newcastle United on Wednesday, but could feature against Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

"I think every team needs a big, strong centre-forward and Matt fits that bill for us. He's hungry; he's fresh; he's honest; he's hardworking; and he's got a massive personality," QPR boss Ian Holloway told the club's official website.

"He forces defences into mistakes by his sheer presence, look and size, but he's more than that, because when he's on song and scoring goals, there's so much more to his game. His touch for a big man is absolutely exceptional.

"I think someone like Conor Washington will really benefit from Matt joining us, because he'll allow us to play in a number of different styles, which is what you need in this division. I'm made up with him joining us – the deal we've agreed is sensational value for a player in this window."

Meanwhile, Smith added: "QPR is a club with a terrific history and heritage so it's a big honour for me to be a QPR player. I'm delighted to be here and want to take this fantastic opportunity with both hands.

"I want to get back playing regularly and help QPR win games. If my goals can contribute to that, then all the better, but as long as we're winning games, that's the most important thing. I can't wait to experience what it will feel like to pull on a Rangers shirt and play in front of the fans at Loftus Road."

Smith has scored twice in 17 Championship appearances for Fulham this season.