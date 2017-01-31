Arsenal allow young midfielder Gedion Zelalem to move out on loan to VVV Venlo for the rest of the season.

Arsenal have announced that Gedion Zelalem has joined VVV Venlo on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been with the Gunners since 2013 but so far, he has failed to establish himself as a regular member of Arsene Wenger's first-team squad.

He did make substitute appearances in the EFL Cup before Arsenal's fifth-round exit to Southampton, but it appears that he has not done enough to move himself into contention for the remainder of the campaign.

That has seen the North London outfit allow him to move to Venlo, who currently play at the second tier of Dutch football.

Zelalem has previously spent a period on loan at Rangers, where he made 28 appearances in all competitions last season.