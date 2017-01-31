Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban is reportedly set for a deadline day loan move to Championship promotion chasers Reading.

The 29-year-old has made just six appearances for the Cherries across all competitions, with Callum Wilson, Joshua King and Benik Afobe all above him in the pecking order at the Vitality Stadium.

Grabban was linked with a move to Leeds United earlier today, but Sky Sports News now reports that he is instead set for a deadline day switch to promotion-chasing Reading.

The Royals have already signed two players from Premier League clubs on loan today, with Reece Oxford joining from West Ham United and Jordon Mutch arriving from Crystal Palace.

Jaap Stam's side are now expected to make it a treble before the 11pm deadline as they look for reinforcements to sustain their promotion push.

Reading are currently third in the Championship table, six points adrift of the automatic promotion places.