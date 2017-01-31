New Transfer Talk header

Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban agrees Reading loan?

Lewis Grabban in action for Bournemouth on September 20, 2016
Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban is reportedly set for a deadline day loan move to Championship promotion chasers Reading.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 19:24 UK

Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban has reportedly agreed to join Reading on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has made just six appearances for the Cherries across all competitions, with Callum Wilson, Joshua King and Benik Afobe all above him in the pecking order at the Vitality Stadium.

Grabban was linked with a move to Leeds United earlier today, but Sky Sports News now reports that he is instead set for a deadline day switch to promotion-chasing Reading.

The Royals have already signed two players from Premier League clubs on loan today, with Reece Oxford joining from West Ham United and Jordon Mutch arriving from Crystal Palace.

Jaap Stam's side are now expected to make it a treble before the 11pm deadline as they look for reinforcements to sustain their promotion push.

Reading are currently third in the Championship table, six points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth on December 4, 2016
